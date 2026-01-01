Perez Hilton is home with his family.

The former gossip blogger was spotted running errands around his Miami, Florida neighbourhood on Wednesday, more than three months after he attempted suicide during a livestream, Page Six reports.

Hilton, real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was photographed dressed casually in T-shirt, baseball cap and shorts as he stopped to fill up his car with petrol. Scars from his self-harming attempt were visible on his arms.

Hilton's family revealed on Wednesday that he had completed his time in a hospital programme and is continuing his recovery through an intensive outpatient programme while living back at home with his family.

"This allows him to receive ongoing therapy and mental health support as he gradually returns to everyday life," the family shared in a statement on Hilton's website.

"With Thanksgiving approaching, we're looking forward to spending some much-needed quality time together as a family and enjoying a little peace and quiet during the holiday."

The US holiday Thanksgiving falls next week on 26 November.

Miami police were called to Hilton's residence on 4 August after he concerned fans by sharing a livestream in which he appeared to harm himself. Officers transported him to a local hospital, where he received medical attention.