Florence Pugh has issued a second statement over the "disturbing" claims that she had recently undergone cosmetic surgery.

After she attended the Governors Awards in Hollywood over the weekend, online critics posted videos speculating whether the East of Eden actress had gone under the knife.

A short time later, Pugh denied the accusations in the comments section of an Evie Magazine post, insisting, "I'm a woman. (Bodies) and faces change."

But after the rumours perpetuated online, the Little Women star posted a lengthy message to her personal Instagram account in which she denied ever getting plastic surgery or weight-loss injections.

"I find it so stressful waking up and have thousands of people talking about you and your body in ways that you can't even comprehend," she began. "I'm aware that the culture on socials currently is very interested in talking about people's surgery and Ozempic changes, it's clearly a part of our time right now, that there's this frenzy of people picking apart what's truth and what's fake."

Florence went on to emphasise that she's tired of having her body "dissected" and being fat-shamed.

"I have never been on Ozempic. I have NEVER done any face surgery. And don't EVER say that I didn't make my own nose, I've always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!" the 30-year-old continued, noting that she has been training in the gym more this year and is now able to do six pull-ups and lift 240 pounds (110 kilograms).

Elsewhere in the post, Florence revealed she had sued a "few" publications this year because they had purchased AI-generated imagery showing her getting injections in her face.

"Claiming in the article that I was telling my fans and followers on my Instagram account to get Botox and lip fillers. They lied to sell their story. But it damaged me," she declared. "Do not tarnish my reputation in that way. I want everyone to know, I understand that we are in a warped part of image history right now, with beauty standards changing, getting harder and harder to keep up with. But please be gentle to yourselves and others when you go in on people's physical appearance."

Most recently, Florence has appeared in the Netflix series East of Eden and had a cameo in Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She also has two movies - Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday - set for release on 18 December.