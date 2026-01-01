Gordon Ramsay 'lost for words' as he unveils star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gordon Ramsay was "lost for words" as he unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

The Kitchen Nightmares host made history by becoming the first British chef and fourth culinary public figure to receive a coveted star on the famed Los Angeles landmark on Wednesday.

Ramsay was supported by his wife Tana and their daughter Tilly, while actor Joel McHale and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars co-star Lisa Vanderpump served as speakers at the event.

The emotional 60-year-old told the audience that he was speechless.

"Honestly, I'm lost for words. It is very rare that I am lost for words," Ramsay said. "I swear to God, I got up this morning and thought, 'F**k, it's happening."

He continued, "I'm just the luckiest chef on the planet because I get to do what I dream of doing every day, and that's driving a kitchen, a restaurant, talented individuals to get to the very top. This is an honour for me."

The restaurateur and TV personality joked that he will visit his star and polish it every week.

Ramsay also addressed the absence of their five other children, noting that their daughter Holly is due to give birth later this week.

"The Ramsay household is getting bigger. We welcome our first grandchild in a couple of days from now," he added.

The Hell's Kitchen host unveiled the 2,864th star, located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard. He follows in the footsteps of chefs Guy Fieri - who has the star next to his - Bobby Flay and Wolfgang Puck.

The ceremony took place a day before the second season premiere of his U.S. competition series Next Level Baker on Thursday.