Timothee Chalamet gives verdict on Call Me By Your Name sequel

Timothée Chalamet would "never say never" to a Call Me By Your Name sequel - but admitted the prospect is unlikely.

The 30-year-old actor became a household name when he played Elio Perlman in director Luca Guadagnino's 2017 adaptation of André Aciman’s 2007 novel, and though the author released the follow-up Find Me in 2019, the Oscar-nominated star suggested he won't be part of any adaptation of that book.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: “A great question. Never say never, but… I’ve grown up with the mindset that you don’t really go near something that is so near and dear to people.”

However, he'd love to work with director Luca for a third time, having previously collaborated on 2022's Bones and All.

He added: “Now, to work with Luca again? In a heartbeat.”

The A Complete Unknown actor is excited about one project he has in the pipeline, but declined to be drawn on the specifics.

He simply said: “I got one thing with a phenomenal filmmaker.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer project, and should it get announced, I think you’ll see what I mean.”

And Timothée insisted there isn't any other actor whose career he wants to model his own on.

He said: “Who was [Bob] Dylan looking at? Dylan. [He didn't break the mould,] he created the mould.

“It’s less sexy to some degree to wade out in the unknown, but it’s more authentic.

“Especially in the movie industry where people could feel like, Oh, that was the golden age.... You gotta cook it up in a unique way.”

A year after the release of Find Me - which is set 10 years after the original - director Luca admitted he was developing an adaptation of the novel, with the original cast potentially returning.

However, in 2021, co-star Armie Hammer came under investigation following allegations of sexual assault, though he was never charged, and the sequel subsequently remained in doubt.

Luca previously admitted he is "very proud" of the work he has done with Timothée and enjoys the way they are able to "challenge" one another.

Speaking to The Film Stage, he said: "It’s a partnership, and I’m very proud of working with him. It’s a very intense and beautiful collaboration that challenges one another to make the most precise thing out of it."

The pair are also close friends off-set.

Asked if they keep in touch, he replied: "Yeah, we’re very good friends."