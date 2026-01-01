Jamie Dornan only "cares" about what Viggo Mortensen makes of his performance in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The 44-year-old actor is taking on the role of Aragorn in the upcoming fantasy film and he's very happy that Viggo - who played the part in The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King, which were released between 2001 and 2003 - has given his casting the "stamp of approval".

Asked on Watch What Happens Live if he'd received any advice from his predecessor, Jamie said he hasn't “spoken directly to Viggo.”

He added: “But he gave the stamp of approval, and that’s all I care about. They released a thing that he sort of agreed to, to say that he was thrilled that I’d be taking over for him.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor recently admitted he burst into tears when he was cast in the film.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I cried. I actually cried.

"It's like a dream. It's an absolute dream and an honour to be entering that world in any capacity, let alone playing a character of such significance and such admiration, and that we all love and love what Viggo did with that role in those three films."

Jamie has now finished the "incredible" filming experience, and he hopes fans will think he has done a "good job" when they see the film in December 2027.

He added: "[I’m] incredibly honoured and had a brilliant time.

"I finished like three weeks ago.

"It was an incredible experience, and I hope people welcome our story into that world because a lot of people care about it, and I really realise that.

"But yeah, hopefully we’ve done a good job of it."

Jamie recently admitted he feels the pressure of taking over one of cinema’s most iconic fantasy roles.

Speaking to L’Officiel, in an interview translated by Slashfilm, the actor discussed the challenge of following the original performance and his determination to honour the character.

He said: "There’s pressure when you’re trying to follow in those footsteps. I’ve been asked to play a super iconic role, and I’ll do my best.

"But for me, Aragorn will always be just Viggo.

"His performance is one of my all-time favourites, and I feel honoured to try to recapture at least some of the energy he originally brought to the character. There’s no part of me that’s trying to outdo him."

The Northern Irish actor will portray Aragorn before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, when the future king of Gondor was living as a solitary ranger known as Strider.