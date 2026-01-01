Actor Larry Poindexter has died at the age of 66, days after being hit by a car.

The S.W.A.T. and Days of Our Lives actor died in the hospital on Wednesday morning, hours before he was due to have surgery on his broken ribs.

According to Deadline, Poindexter died four and a half days after he was hit by a car while crossing the street to pick up food in his neighbourhood of Studio City, Los Angeles on Friday night.

Poindexter was a veteran character actor who appeared in more than 170 movies and TV shows over his four-decade career.

He is perhaps best known for playing LAPD Captain Tom Fuller alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell in the 2003 action movie S.W.A.T.

Poindexter was prolific on television, notably appearing in 30 episodes of the daytime soap Days of Our Lives as two different characters, 12 episodes of the long-running medical drama General Hospital, and 20 episodes of the comedy series The Hard Times of RJ Berger.

His TV credits also include the S.W.A.T. series, JAG, How I Met Your Mother, Friends, NCIS, Will & Grace, Scandal, Nip/Tuck, Melrose Place, Hawaii Five-0, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Supernatural, among many others. Earlier this year, he made a guest appearance in the fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Outside of acting, Poindexter was also the lead singer of the alternative country band The High Lonesome in the 1990s.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, a casting director, and their two sons.