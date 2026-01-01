Rob Lowe has defended taking a role in the psychological historical drama, Confession.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor portrays lead character Alexei in the film, directed by Czech filmmaker Václav Marhoul from a screenplay by American conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Asked about working with right-wing media host Shapiro in an interview for the Second Thought podcast this week, Lowe explained that he was initially won over by the "fantastic" script.

"It's a really, really, really interesting assessment of not only where our world is, but where Hollywood is as well. So, I read the script. It was written by Ben Shapiro. I called Ben and said, 'This is fantastic,'" he recalled. "And he was like, 'Well, do you think you know anybody, 50-ish leading man who would not be scared just because I wrote it?' And I go, 'Yeah, me.' And he goes, 'You're good with it?' I said, 'I've worked with the most left-wing writers in the world. Why wouldn't I also work with the most right-wing writers in the world?'"

The cast of Confession also includes James Franco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, and Emile Hirsch.

The film premiered at the Warsaw Film Festival in October and is now available on The Daily Wire's streaming service.

As for why the project didn't screen at all the major film festivals, Lowe admitted the subject matter made for a "tough watch".

"I see the movies that are picked - we got turned down by every single film festival, summarily frog marched out of any conversation," the 62-year-old recounted. "I see what they're picking up, and it's all political, right? The thought would be we'd play in a film festival, we would get some buzz - never happened. And then you know, Netflix would pick it up or this one would pick. Crickets. Absolute crickets."

In addition to acting, Lowe is promoting his Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast and the game show, The Floor.