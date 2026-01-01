Aaron Taylor-Johnson studied real wolves to prepare for his starring role in Werwulf.

In Robert Eggers' upcoming folk horror film, the Bullet Train star plays a cursed farmer who transforms into a monstrous werewolf.

To prepare for the demanding role, Taylor-Johnson visited a wolf sanctuary to study the creatures up close.

"I wanted to spend some time around real wolves," he told Empire magazine. "So that I could get a sense of movement or mannerisms, or of their body language. I also wanted to hear the way that they would howl."

Eggers, who previously worked with Taylor-Johnson on Nosferatu, admitted he was baffled by the star's dedication to his role.

"He wanted to go to a wolf sanctuary, and to be honest I was a little bit like (wearily), 'Okay, you know, you can watch wolves online, but whatever, you want to go to a wolf sanctuary, let's go,'" he shared, noting that the experience was "really amazing" and one particular alpha male influenced the movie.

In addition to mentally preparing for the dark role, the Kick-Ass star spent four months training for the major physical demands of his character's transformation.

"I was running on all fours, quadruped," he revealed. "I needed to build muscle, and I had to be flexible in so many different ways because I was throwing my body and my head out in ways that would give most people f**king whiplash, and be injured."

Werwulf, set in 14th-century England, also stars Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson, who were all in Eggers' previous film Nosferatu.

The horror will be released in the U.S. on Christmas Day and in the U.K. on 1 January.