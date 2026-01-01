Director Francis Lawrence has recalled the moment he knew he'd made "the right choice" casting Joseph Zada as the lead in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The upcoming prequel movie is set 24 years before the events of the first film and stars Zada as a younger version of Haymitch Abernathy, the character made famous by Woody Harrelson in the original franchise.

While Zada proved himself during the audition process, Lawrence remembered the East of Eden star reaffirming he was the right choice while shooting a simple scene during pre-production.

"It was actually a pre-production shoot day and it was a very, very, very simple scene where he was just climbing a tree and sitting on a branch in the arena," he recalled in an interview with Cover Media.

"And it was the first time shooting with him, the first time sort of putting the camera on his face, and it's a very simple thing. He didn't have that much to do. But I just sort of saw him, and he was in the zone, and he sort of brought a loneliness to this moment, and I just knew that it was going to work."

He added, "There was something about this simple little - it sounds silly - but this simple little moment that just sort of, I went, 'Oh, okay, we've made the right choice. Like, he's the guy and I can feel safe anchoring the movie on him.'"

Sunrise on the Reaping marks the 21-year-old Australian's star debut Hollywood movie, but fans may recognise him from the TV shows We Were Liars and East of Eden.

In the new movie, he is surrounded by recognisable faces including Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin and Elle Fanning.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is out in U.K. cinemas on 20 November.