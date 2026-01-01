Jax Taylor has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that a cancerous tumour was found on one of his kidneys when he was hospitalised with kidney stones in July.

"What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined. My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney. After many tests and appointments I found out it was cancer," he wrote about "one of the scariest times of my life".

The 47-year-old explained that he underwent a five-hour surgery on Wednesday to remove the tumour and is still waiting on the pathology results, with his Instagram post including several photos and videos of himself in the hospital.

Taylor, who lost his father to cancer, admitted hearing the diagnosis left him "in a really dark place".

"The hardest part was the waiting. Knowing there was a tumor growing inside me while trying to go about my life like everything was fine. It's crazy how you can act like everything is normal when deep down you're a mess," he reflected.

Describing the experience as "eye-opening", the former reality star paid tribute to his girlfriend Lori Krebs for supporting him.

"I honestly don't know how I would have gotten through everything without my amazing girlfriend by my side. She's been my rock through all of this," he praised. "She's not just my partner, she's my best friend and I feel so insanely lucky to have her in my life."

Taylor also thanked his surgeon and reminded his followers not to take their health for granted, adding, "I did for many years and I won't ever do that again."

He also noted he would celebrate his second sobriety anniversary on 28 November.

"It's crazy how things happen...if I hadn't ended up in the hospital with that kidney stone, I probably wouldn't have known this tumor was there until it was too late," he concluded. "I like to think my dad had a part in that. Life can really change in a second."