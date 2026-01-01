Khloé Kardashian believes she may be demisexual following almost five years of celibacy.

During a conversation about her love life and sexuality with friend Simon Huck, he suggested that the reality TV star may be better defined as a demisexual.

"A demisexual is a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they've first established an emotional relationship," Simon explained on Wednesday's episode of the Khloe in Wonder Land podcast.

"So, it's almost impossible to have a one-night stand if you're a demi. And I believe you are also a demi."

Khloé indicated that the definition seemed accurate, musing, "I don't think I've ever had a one-night stand. I would remember. I'm a demi? Wow."

The 42-year-old noted that she still isn't in the right headspace to "lean into someone", five years after her 2021 split from basketball player Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children.

"So much has happened and I'm in such a good place, that I'm afraid to ever do something that might ever turn out the way that my past has been," she added.

While she's not looking for a partner right now, The Kardashians star admitted that she misses some physical aspects of being in a romantic relationship.

"I just want to be kissed sometimes," she confessed. "But not necessarily, 'I just need to have sex.' Sometimes I just miss a normal nice hug - but from someone you want that hug from."

The friends also discussed open relationships and how they could be difficult for demisexuals, with the Good American founder stating she appreciates that open couples establish rules and boundaries.

"Just give us rules," she stated. "I don't appreciate that every guy is like, 'Oh, I'm committed. This is what we're doing.' And then they go and cheat. So many girls would be OK with these rules. What I'm not OK with is the lying. Let me decide."

Khloé and Tristan split for good in December 2021 due to infidelity on his part.

She was previously married to basketball star Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016.