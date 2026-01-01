Ex-007 star Léa Seydoux ‘doesn’t care’ who is going to become next Bond girl

Léa Seydoux has delivered a blunt response to speculation over the next Bond girl – admitting she has little interest in who will take on the role as the James Bond franchise prepares for a new era.

The French actress, 41, who played Dr Madeleine Swann opposite Daniel Craig, 58, in Spectre and No Time to Die, discussed the future of the spy franchise during an appearance on The Runthrough podcast.

The interview was recorded before reports emerged naming Robert Pattinson, 40, as the new 007, prompting widespread discussion on social media.

The next instalment is being developed under Amazon MGM Studios, with Dune director Denis Villeneuve, 59, attached to direct.

Asked who she thought should play the next Bond girl, or Bond woman, Léa laughed and said: “I don’t really care.”

She added: “I don’t really care, guys. How can you?”

Léa, whose Bond movie character became central to Daniel’s final two appearances as the British secret agent, also addressed the changes behind the scenes following Amazon MGM Studios’ takeover of creative control of the franchise.

She said: “It became American. But I’m sure the movie will be great because it’s directed by Denis Villeneuve, who’s a very talented director. I’m sure he will do something great.”

The actress previously expressed disappointment about the change in ownership, which saw longtime Bond custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson relinquish creative control of the film series.

Speaking to Variety before the Cannes Film Festival, Léa said: “I was a bit sad when I heard that it was sold… but now that it’s Denis, I was like, ‘Oh, at least it’s him, so it will be cinema’.”

Léa has already worked with Denis on the science-fiction blockbuster Dune: Part Two, in which she played Lady Margot Fenring alongside an ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

She also revealed she had sent the director a congratulatory note after learning he would take charge of the next Bond film.

Speaking to Variety, Léa said: “He’s super cultured – he knows so much about cinema, but not only cinema.”

The appointment of Denis marks a significant change for the long-running franchise following Daniel’s departure after five films spanning Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die.

Léa also questioned whether younger actors possess the qualities needed to portray the famous secret agent.

She said on The Runthrough: “It’s really difficult to cast James Bond, because you need to find an actor with a depth and with many layers, and I don’t think that the young generation really has that.”

The casting debate has now ended, with Amazon MGM Studios officially confirming on 16 November that Robert will become the seventh actor to portray James Bond in the film series.

Robert, who rose to international fame playing vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga and later took on the title role in The Batman, will succeed Daniel in the as-yet-untitled 26th Bond film.

In a statement released by Amazon MGM Studios, Robert said: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.”

He added: “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Robert has also worked with Denis on Dune: Part Three and is involved in the forthcoming The Batman Part II, directed by Matt Reeves.

The new Bond film will be written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, 67, with Amy Pascal, 68, and David Heyman, 65, producing.

A release date has not yet been announced.

Léa’s involvement in the franchise began with 2015’s Spectre, before she returned as Madeleine in No Time to Die in 2021.

Her character was revealed to have a daughter, Mathilde, with Bond, before Daniel’s version of the secret agent sacrificed himself to protect them in the film’s final scenes.

Outside the franchise, Léa first attracted widespread international attention for her performance in Blue Is the Warmest Colour, directed by Abdellatif Kechiche, 65, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

She has since worked with directors including Wes Anderson, 57, on The French Dispatch, David Cronenberg, 83, on Crimes of the Future, and Yorgos Lanthimos, 53, on The Lobster.