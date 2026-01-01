Penélope Cruz is set to take on one of her most challenging roles yet, playing a woman who escapes years of domestic abuse only to face another ordeal in the courts as she fights to protect her children.

The Spanish actress, 52, will star in and produce Patricia, a new Netflix drama written and directed by Juan Diego Botto, 51.

Her new film, which is preparing to begin production, marks the first narrative feature from Moonlyon, the production company Penélope established in partnership with Imagina.

The project reunites the actress with Juan following their collaboration on his directorial debut, On the Fringes, and comes as the Oscar-winning star attracts awards attention for several forthcoming films.

Juan said: “After two years of writing and a long research process, which included hours of interviews with women who trusted us with their stories, it is a privilege for me to tell this story with this cast and this creative team.”

Penélope said: “I feel enormous excitement.”

She added: “It has been a beautiful and intense journey alongside my dear Juan Diego Botto. Juan has written a wonderful script, and it is an honor to tell this story with him.”

The film follows Patricia, a woman who manages to leave an abusive relationship after 12 years but finds that escaping her partner does not bring an end to her difficulties.

Instead, she becomes involved in a legal battle that leaves her fearing for the safety and wellbeing of her children.

The drama will explore the consequences of domestic violence and the challenges faced by women navigating the justice system after leaving abusive relationships.

Penélope, who has spent more than two years developing the project alongside Juan, said the character reflects the experiences of women living through similar circumstances.

She said: “It is a very necessary story, and an immense privilege to play this character. Patricia represents so many other women who, like her, suffer this kind of violence every day.”

The cast also includes Goya Toledo, 57, whose previous credits include Amores Perros and Marsella, alongside Ramón Barea, 77, known for Lullaby and Everybody Knows, and Dylan Radley.

The project marks Penélope’s first film collaboration with Netflix’s Spanish division, which has backed the production.

Discussing the partnership, she said: “This is my first film with them, and we couldn’t be happier with the care and attention they have shown us.”

Diego Ávalos, Netflix’s vice-president of content for Spain, Portugal, Turkey and the Middle East, also welcomed the collaboration.

He said: “Some stories matter to us for what they tell and how they are told, and Patricia is one of those rare and unforgettable stories: brave and courageous, brought to life by an extraordinary team.”

Diego added: “I’m truly honoured to join Juan Diego Botto and Penélope Cruz in their first film for Netflix in Spain, and for a story born at home to move audiences here and around the world.”

The announcement comes during a busy awards season for Penélope, who is being discussed as a potential contender in the 2027 Oscar race following appearances in three films – La Bola Negra, Bunker and The Invite.

In La Bola Negra, directed by Javier Ambrossi, 42, and Javier Calvo, 35, she appears in a cast that also includes Glenn Close, 79. The film has attracted awards attention in Spain, with Penélope nominated for best actress at the 2026 Forqué Awards.

She also stars opposite her husband Javier Bardem, 57, in Bunker, directed by Florian Zeller, 47, while The Invite, directed by Olivia Wilde, 42, features Seth Rogen, 44, and Edward Norton, 57.

Earlier this week, Penélope was honoured at Elle’s 2026 Women in Hollywood event, where she discussed her experiences working with female directors and expressed hope that women directing major films would eventually become so commonplace that it would no longer be treated as unusual.

The actress, who won an Academy Award for her performance in Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona, remains closely associated with Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, 77.

Their collaborations include Volver, All About My Mother, Broken Embraces, Pain and Glory and Parallel Mothers, the latter earning Penélope another Oscar nomination.

Her latest collaboration with Juan follows their 2022 film On the Fringes, which examined housing insecurity and the threat of eviction.

According to Netflix’s official announcement, Patricia will receive a theatrical release in Spain before becoming available on the streaming platform.

A release date has not yet been announced.