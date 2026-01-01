Thomas Markle has been found fit to stand trial.

An expert has determined that the 82-year-old estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex is mentally competent to face charges of keeping child sexual abuse material in storage in California, a judge ruled on 19 November.

Markle appeared in court in Tampa, Florida, in a wheelchair. His lawyers did not dispute the finding of the court-appointed psychiatrist, Dr Amie Gerodimos, that he is mentally competent to understand the nature and consequences of the charge against him.

The psychiatric assessment was ordered after his arrest at a senior care centre in Lakeland, Florida, on 6 November.

Markle's next court hearing is scheduled for early December, but any trial is expected to take place in California, where the federal charge was filed.

Markle is in custody while the case remains in federal court in Tampa. He was initially released on bond but was arrested again when authorities accused him of cutting off his electronic ankle monitor on 10 November.

Investigators seized approximately 78 items from two storage units rented by Markle in the Los Angeles area, including slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images, according to the FBI.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Markle is under investigation for possession and intent to distribute images. The Women and Children Protection Centre, a branch of the Philippine national police, filed a formal criminal complaint against Markle on Monday, a police spokesperson noted in a statement earlier this week.