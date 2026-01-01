Brittany Snow has confirmed her engagement to photographer and creative director, Hunter Moreno.

The Hunting Wives star, 40, was on The Drew Barrymore Show when she shared the news.

"Are you recently engaged?" Barrymore, 51, asked the actress, referring to recent speculation that the couple had made their relationship official.

"You know what? For the first time, I'm gonna tell you, I'm gonna tell you. Yes, we're engaged, yeah," Snow said. "I haven't said it before. It's okay. It's not that big of a secret. I mean, like, who cares?"

She added that her fiancé is "the best", confirming they started dating during the first season of The Hunting Wives in 2024.

Snow credited the success of their relationship to her co-star Malin Akerman, 48, who encouraged her to give Moreno a chance.

"I was, like, not sure, and Malin was one of the people that convinced me," she said.

Åkerman, who was sitting next to Snow on the Drew Barrymore Show, added, "We all met him. We got to be, like, the first ones to judge him. And the second I met him, I was like, 'Oh, Brittany, he's the one.' His smile right away. It's just, you know, when you meet a person, and you can just feel their energy? Like, 'This is the right energy for you.'"

The women revealed that Moreno has become good friends with Akerman's husband, Jack Donnelly. "We call them all 'The Hunting Husbands,' all of the husbands or boyfriends, whatever, all get along," said Akerman.

Snow was married to Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland from 2020 to 2022.