Lance Broadway has been found dead. He was 43.

The body of the former New York Mets baseball pitcher turned Marvel actor was found in an apartment stairwell in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, Page Six reports.

His manner of death is pending, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's report obtained by the outlet.

Local police told TMZ that they responded to a 911 call from someone who found Broadway's body at 6:40 pm on 17 November.

Broadway shared his final Instagram post, which included photos of his niece playing soccer, 10 days earlier.

"We won before the game even started," he wrote in the caption.

Broadway played baseball for the Chicago White Sox for two seasons before joining the Mets in 2009. He ended his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010 and decided to pursue an acting career.

"I don't know why, but I just wanted to go take an improv class," he said in a 2013 interview with Screen Slam. "I loved it and stuck with it."

Broadway's biggest movie project was playing Secret Service Agent O'Neil in the 2013 action thriller Olympus Has Fallen, starring alongside Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett and Aaron Eckhart.

He also appeared in an episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2016, and had subsequent roles in Beyond the Trek, Lucifer and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

His last acting role was in two episodes of Colony in 2017.