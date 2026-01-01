Roseanne Barr has revealed she has been celibate for 14 years and has "no sexual desire."

The actress made the confession to host Christina Pazsitzky on Your Mom's House podcast.

"I have no sexual interest or desire," Barr, 74, said. "Every so often, a fleeting thought will enter, and then run as fast as it f***ing can from my mind. But now, I don't have the sex drive now that I'm 74. All my friends are like, 'You've got to get on the hormones and get your sex drive back.' Why? My sex drive cost me everything. It was a f***ing devil."

She continued, "I had to join the 12-step program of giving up my addiction to d***, and it's been the best thing. I've been sober now from d*** for, let's see, what is it? I was with somebody, but we never f***ed for seven years. So 14 years I have been - what do they call that? Where they deprogram you from being d***matized?"

"Now that I've got my clarity back and my clitoris is freed from its burdens, I have time to actually ponder the world and how I can fix it," she said. "And being a Jewish grandmother, that is, of course, paramount in my mind."

Barr was married to Bill Pentland from 1974 to 1990, Tom Arnold from 1990 to 1994, and Ben Thomas from 1995 to 2002.