The cause of Patrick Stewart's death has been revealed.

Last month, a representative announced that the Star Trek legend had passed away after a "brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia". He was 86.

On Thursday, editors at TMZ obtained a death certificate for Stewart, which confirmed he had been suffering from progressive brain disorder Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, which is caused by "clumps" of protein forming inside brain cells.

In addition, the death certificate listed cardiopulmonary arrest.

Two weeks after Stewart's passing, his wife Sunny Ozell issued a statement via her Instagram account.

"Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves," she wrote. "But I've also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude. We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me. Patrick and I truly, authentically saw one another, and we amplified each other's best qualities."

Ozell went on to note that she has been "sincerely moved" by the outpouring of tributes to her late husband.

"I've been overwhelmed by the public response to Patrick's death, and while I'm not at all surprised that he touched so many, I'm sincerely moved by the outpouring of sadness and loss," the 47-year-old added. "Thank you all for your condolences, they mean so, so much to me. My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever."

Stewart and singer-songwriter Ozell married in 2013.

The X-Men star shared two children, Daniel and Sophie, with his first wife, Sheila Falconer.