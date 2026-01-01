Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola have reportedly welcomed their first child.

In August, the Mad Men actor confirmed he and Anna were expecting a baby together.

And on Thursday, editors at People reported that the 38-year-old had recently given birth to a baby boy.

Representatives for Jon, 55, have not yet commented on the happy news.

Speaking about becoming a father during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September, the Your Friends & Neighbors star admitted he was "very excited and deeply terrified," adding: "I think I'm doing it right."

Back in 2024, Jon also shared that he was open about the possibility of expanding his family during an interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

He explained that his parents' divorce meant he previously "didn't look at marriage as a thing", but since meeting actress Anna, he hoped their relationship "turns into kids".

"It's not lost on me that I'm 53," he told the outlet at the time. "I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We'll see."

Jon and Anna first met when filming the series finale of Mad Men in 2015. They started dating in 2020 and got engaged two years later. The couple tied the knot in Big Sur, California in June 2023.