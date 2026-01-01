Brooks Nader has joined the cast of Playmates.

The 29-year-old model is to set appear alongside previously announced stars Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel, Indiana Elle, and Anna Van Patten in the film.

According to Variety, it's not yet known who Nader will portray in the movie.

Playmates is written and directed by Lorraine Nicholson, and is inspired by the filmmaker's experiences at the Playboy Mansion.

Pullman, 72, will play Playboy founder Hugh Hefner - who died in 2017, aged 91 - in the motion picture, which will be Lorraine's feature directorial debut.

The coming-of-age drama follows a 13-year-old girl named Elle - portrayed by The Housemaid actress Indiana Elle - who treats the Playboy Mansion as her second home.

While at the mansion, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with aspiring Playmate Anna - who will be portrayed by Depp, 27 - as she is vying to become Playmate of the Month.

As Elle tries to help Anna land her magazine goal, Anna attempts to help Elle achieve her dream of getting a boyfriend.

Lorraine, 36 -the daughter of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson and his former partner Rebecca Broussard - has loosely based the project on her own childhood memories of growing up in the public eye and visiting the famous estate.

However, the production has already sparked controversy after Hefner's third wife, Crystal Harris, 40, publicly urged Biel, 44, to pull out of the project.

Crystal - who was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death - previously shared a screenshot of a direct message she had sent to Biel about the project.

It read: "Please reconsider playing Hugh Hefner’s ‘wife’ if this film intends to romanticize him or the Playboy world.

"I was actually his wife, and I experienced sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse in this relationship.

"Many other women have come forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation as well. There are also deeply troubling concerns involving minors.

"I hope everyone involved in this film takes the time to listen to the women who lived it before helping Hollywood turn it back into nostalgia."

Despite the backlash, former Playboy model Holly Madison, 46 - who dated Hugh for seven years in the early 2000s - recently defended the film.

Madison told TMZ she thinks Lorraine is a "wonderful writer" and she believes in keeping an open mind when it comes to other people sharing their experiences, as so many others have done for her when sharing her own stories about life in the Playboy Mansion.

She added: "I love Lily-Rose Depp, too. I can’t wait to see it."