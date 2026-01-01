Jacob Batalon and Teagan Meredith have been cast in Lilo and Stitch 2.

The Spider-Man actor, who plays Ned Leeds alongside Tom Holland's web-slinging superhero in the Marvel and Sony franchise, will be joined by Fallout rising star Meredith.

As reported by Deadline, the duo have been confirmed alongside a returning cast with Maia Kealoha playing Lilo.

Sydney Agudong, Courtney B. Vance, Kaipo Dudoit, Amy Hill, Tia Carrere and Billy Magnussen are also set to reprise their respective roles.

Plot details and characters for the new cast additions are being kept firmly under wraps for the live action sequel.

Disney confirmed back in June that it's currently working on another movie in its popular Lilo and Stitch film franchise.

In a promotional video for the new movie, Stitch was seen excitedly driving into the parking lot of the Disney film studios.

The fictional character then performed a series of sharp turns, with his tyre marks confirming that Lilo and Stitch 2 is in development.

Disney captioned the Instagram post: "Should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret. A 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development! (sic)"

The studio has already enjoyed huge success with the Lilo and Stitch franchise, including the original movie back in 2002.

The live-action Lilo and Stitch remake premiered in May 2025 and quickly became a big success at the box office, grossing more than $1 billion.

Chris Sanders, who co-wrote and co-directed the original animated movie while also voicing Stitch, is set to write and helm the sequel.

Dean Fleischer Camp directed the live-action Lilo and Stitch remake, and previously revealed that he jumped at the opportunity to helm the project.

The director told Deadline: "The characters felt so authentic and a little rough around the edges in a way that I now know is the influence of Chris Sanders’ actual, original art style. But at the time, I just thought, wow, this is such a different look for a Disney movie.

"It’s also the thing that made it seem like there’s a great opportunity here to tell a live-action version of these characters because, unlike most Disney animated films, it takes place in contemporary society.

"It stars real, mostly humans going through some real stuff that many other humans go through daily. So, it felt like a great opportunity. I jumped at the chance.