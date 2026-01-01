Janelle James reveals she 'bullied her way' into Grand Theft Auto VI

Janelle James has revealed she "bullied" the makers of Grand Theft Auto VI into giving her her own in-game radio show.

The Abbott Elementary star explained that she was not simply hired for a voice role by Rockstar Games - she pitched the idea and wrote the script herself because she's such a big fan of the video game franchise.

"It's very important to me that everybody knows that not only is that me, I'm not simply 'voice acting.' I pursued, conceptualized, pitched, scripted AND voice acted my radio show," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"Rockstar didn't 'choose' me, I bullied my way to them. I've been playing this game since Vice City (was previously overcommitted to Metal Gear), and this is a literal dream come true!!" she gushed, adding crying emojis. "I'm told the response is already great, TY (thank you)."

In the long-awaited and highly anticipated video game, which was released on Thursday, players explore the world of Vice City - based on Miami - and can listen to radio stations and podcasts in their car or their headphones.

In the game's credits, James is listed as a writer and the host of the talk radio show She Got Assets.

There are many other celebrity cameos within the blockbuster game.

According to the credits published on Rockstar's website, British actor Jeremy Irons voices DJ Dicky, the host of Kaleidoscope FM; Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards plays Gloriana Blues Radio host DJ Keith; Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham hosts V-Rock, and Morgan Wallen, Lana Del Rey and her husband Jeremy Dufrene voice the presenters of Back Country Radio.

Meanwhile, TLC stars Chilli and T-Boz host Honey FM, Emilio and Gloria Estefan front Radio La Ola, PinkPantheress and The Dare present Stockyard FM, and 'Weird Al' Yankovic and Brigitte Nielsen host Vice City FM. Yankovic is also credited as a writer and provider of original music.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who has several songs featured in the game, has two roles - Cocoteo FM host El Martillo and a separate side character called Mitico Mario.

Other notable credits include Burna Boy, John Leguizamo, Jason Sudeikis, Chloe Fineman and Robyn.