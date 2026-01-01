Andrew Rannells has claimed director Joel Schumacher once warned him to "stay away" from Kevin Spacey.

The Girls actor claimed the late Batman Forever filmmaker issued the warning after Spacey allegedly rubbed Rannells' neck during a backstage group meeting after The Book of Mormon, which Rannells starred in between 2011 and 2012.

"(Spacey) had come to see the show and he came backstage," he began during an appearance on The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi podcast. "So after the show, we're getting changed. There's a knock on my door. It was Goldie Hawn, Kevin Spacey, and Joel Schumacher. They were not together, but they all walked up together. So then we were all crammed in my dressing room.

"Kevin Spacey was sort of like rubbing my neck a little bit as we were standing there and Joel Schumacher, who was very close to me, he said, 'Stay away from that man.' And Kevin was like, 'Hey, come on, come on.'"

Undeterred, the House of Cards actor allegedly sent a handwritten letter to the theatre about a week later asking him out on a date. Rannells, who is in a relationship with fellow actor Tuc Watkins, did not respond.

Shumacher, who worked with Spacey on the 1996 movie A Time to Kill, died in 2020 at the age of 80.

Spacey publicly came out as gay in 2017 after he was accused of sexual misconduct. For several subsequent years, the American Beauty star faced numerous civil and criminal cases, but none of them resulted in a conviction or civil liability.

He has consistently denied the allegations and has not been found guilty of any crime.