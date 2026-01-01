Viola Davis has called out editors at a theatre publication for incorrectly approving a job listing for "George Floyd the Musical".

Earlier this week, an advertisement for "singers and musical theatre vocal talent" for a show titled "George Floyd the Musical" produced by Busted Broadway in New Jersey was posted on the Playbill Jobs section.

A short time later, actress-singer Malynda Hale uploaded an Instagram reel in which she declared that she was "speechless" and found the ad "outrageously disrespectful".

The video caught the attention of Oscar-winner Viola, who wrote, "I mean......WHAAT??!!! I would've lived (sic) to have been in the room when this one was pitched!"

While Questlove, real name Ahmir Thompson, expressed his confusion over the subject matter.

"OMG!!!!!!!! it took 17 seconds to register. I saw the headline for 4 secs and was like 'wait they made a broadway play on how he developed those sandwich machin----OH GOD WAIT READ THAT AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!????????" he commented, seemingly referring to the late boxer and grilling machine promoter George Foreman.

Following the online outrage, a representative for Playbill Jobs issued an apology via social media.

"We apologize unequivocally for giving this hateful listing any further air, and we promise to do better going forward. We at Playbill aim to lift up this community with empathy, consideration, and respect. We hope those who read and follow us do the same," they stated. "We know this listing has upset and offended many, and the fact that it made it onto our site has disappointed those who trust us as an outlet. For that, we are sorry, and are committed to regaining your trust."

Floyd was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May 2020 after a store clerk suspected he had used a counterfeit $20 bill.

Derek Chauvin was convicted on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. He was sentenced to over 22 years in prison. The other three officers at the scene were all convicted of violating his civil rights.