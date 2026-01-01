Robert De Niro insists he had an 'OK time' at Jennifer Lawrence's wedding

Robert De Niro has maintained he had an "OK time" at Jennifer Lawrence's wedding despite her concerns.

Back in 2024, the actress revealed that she told her Silver Linings Playbook co-star to leave her rehearsal dinner because he was "kind of wandering around" and didn't know any of the other guests. Lawrence married art gallery director Cooke Maroney in 2019.

In a new video for Vanity Fair's lie detector test series in which De Niro appeared alongside his Focker-in-Law co-stars, Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller, the topic came up again.

"This famous actress said she asked you to leave her wedding after feeling worried that you weren't having a good time," Grande asked, showing him a photograph of Lawrence.

De Niro confirmed, "Yes."

The Wicked actress then asked if he was upset at the wedding or merely had "an RBF (resting b**ch face)."

"A resting b**ch face? No, I was actually having an OK time," the 83-year-old replied. "It was an interesting experience, but I wasn't... There was nobody I knew there, not that I had to know anybody. It was their party, and so on. It was a great place to be. It was nice that Jennifer was being very sensitive to my situation, thinking that I was not having a good time, but I was OK."

The polygraph operator indicated he was telling the truth.

De Niro is currently promoting Focker-in-Law, in which he reprises the role of retired CIA agent Jack Byrnes.

The comedy, also featuring Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo, is set to be released on 25 November.