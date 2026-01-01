Prince Harry: 'My kids are more confident since we moved to the U.K.'

Prince Harry has revealed how his children have changed since the family relocated to the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to England in August, along with their kids Archie and Lilibet, after spending six years in the U.S.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of U.K. TV show This Morning, Harry was quizzed on how seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet, are adjusting to their new home.

"They love being back," he replied.

"It's a big culture shift. I think that the kids in school uniforms is a big change for them, but it's certainly helped. The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since they've been in U.K. school, which is really, really nice," he added.

Elsewhere in Harry's first televised interview since the move, Harry also joked that he's encouraging his children to shed their American twang.

"I'm squeezing the accents out of them and their friends at school are doing the same," the 42-year-old prince laughed.

"Lili does a good impression of 'Mummy.'"

With Archie and Lilibet settling happily into their new school routine, Harry revealed he's also happy to be back in his home country.

While many find winter in the UK a challenge, the duke insisted he's enjoying the chilly temperatures.

"It's good being back on home soil. I'm throwing myself into the winter weather... I have missed the winters," he smiled.

During his appearance, Harry also discussed his plans for Christmas.

As he praised his 45-year-old wife Meghan for her impressive culinary skills, he revealed his mother-in-law Doria Ragland will be joining the family for the holidays.

"My wife's very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I'll leave it to them. There'll be a gumbo," he shared.

"There will be every range of turkey you can imagine - full, roasted turkey, pulled turkey and smoked turkey."