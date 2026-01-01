Selena Gomez has recalled the moment she found out Martin Short had cut into her wedding cake.

The Canadian comedian revealed earlier this year that he accidentally cut into the cake because he thought it was a small, individual one for the Only Murders in the Building team, rather than the actual wedding cake.

Gomez, who got married to record producer Benny Blanco in September 2025, has now revealed how she felt when she found out about the cake mishap on her big day.

"He apparently insisted no one tell me. They'd managed to put it together and I didn't care. I was there, but I didn't know what happened," she said in a joint interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. "Then all of a sudden, somebody comes up and they're like, 'Marty cut your cake and I think he was eating it.' I was like, 'Oh.'

"So I run. He looks like a little dog with his tail between his legs. And I go, 'I heard you ate my cake.'"

Short and Kimmel then interrupted her story to discuss the number of guests at the wedding. Gomez was reluctant to share that information, so her co-star jokingly replied, "More than 10, less than a thousand."

Kimmel asked why she had a small cake for such a big wedding, and she explained, "Well, I thought it would be very sweet to have just a small 'Just Married' (cake) for us."

Summing up, Gomez stated, "We will always have that memory together. And honestly, I'll never forget it, and I was grateful that you tried (to salvage it)."

Recounting the story on the U.S. talk show in January, Short admitted he "assumed" the cake was just for their section.

"After a few hours, they haven't cut their wedding cake yet, (co-star) Steve (Martin) said he's gonna leave," he explained. "I said, 'Steve, you can't leave yet without a piece of wedding cake!' and I cut the wedding cake with one side, cut it the other, and then all the people in our group screamed, 'Marty!' It was the wedding cake. I tried to fix it with a fork."

Gomez, Short and Martin return in the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building, rebranded as Only Murders in London, which premieres on Hulu/Disney+ on 8 December.