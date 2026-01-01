Macaulay Culkin may be set for Home Alone comeback as ‘Disney plans sequel 34 years after Kevin disappeared’

Macaulay Culkin could be heading back to the McCallister family home as Disney is said to have started developing another Home Alone sequel – more than three decades after the actor last played Kevin McCallister on the big screen.

The now 46-year-old child star is working with filmmakers Seth Rogen, 44, and Evan Goldberg, 44, on an early version of the script, according to Variety.

They are also expected to produce the project through their Point Grey production company, although plot details, casting arrangements and a potential release date have not been announced.

Disney declined to comment on the reported developments when approached by Variety.

The news follows renewed speculation about Macaulay returning to the franchise, particularly after he appeared in a Christmas-themed McDonald’s advertisement portraying an adult version of Kevin.

Reports he was considering another Home Alone film first emerged last summer, before the advertising campaign brought his most famous character back into the spotlight.

Macaulay became an international star through the original 1990 film, directed by Chris Columbus, 68, and written by John Hughes, who died aged 59 in 2009.

The Christmas comedy followed eight-year-old Kevin, who is accidentally left behind when his family travels to Paris for the festive holidays.

After initially enjoying having the house to himself, Kevin is forced to defend the family property against two burglars, Harry and Marv, known as the Wet Bandits.

The criminals were played by Joe Pesci, 83, and Daniel Stern, 69, whose characters repeatedly fell victim to an elaborate series of traps created by Kevin.

The film also featured Catherine O’Hara, who died aged 71 in January 2026, as Kevin’s mother, Kate, alongside John Heard, who died aged 71 in 2017, as his father, Peter.

Robert Blossom, who died aged 87 in 2011, played Kevin’s elderly neighbour, Old Man Marley, who eventually helps him confront the burglars.

The original film became a major box-office success and established Macaulay as one of Hollywood’s most recognisable child actors.

Macaulay returned for the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which reunited much of the original cast and creative team.

The second instalment saw Kevin separated from his family once again, this time ending up alone in New York while his relatives travelled to Florida.

Kevin checked into the Plaza Hotel before encountering Harry and Marv, who had escaped from prison and were planning another robbery.

The film also featured an appearance by Donald Trump, 80, who was the owner of the Plaza Hotel at the time.

Macaulay did not return for the third film, released in 1997, which introduced a different young protagonist played by Alex D. Linz, 37.

The film was directed by Raja Gosnell, 68, while John returned to write the screenplay.

Three further instalments followed, including two television films and the 2021 Disney+ release Home Sweet Home Alone.

The latest development comes as Macaulay has again taken on the role of Kevin for McDonald’s Christmas advertising campaign, which launched in the UK on 17 November.

The advert shows an adult Kevin finding himself alone inside a McDonald’s restaurant after a snowstorm, before taking advantage of the empty building.

Recreating a familiar moment from the original film, he said: “I made everyone disappear… again.”

The commercial features Kevin preparing food, working behind the counter and creating his own version of a Big Mac, which he names the Big McCallister.

The campaign promotes a limited-edition Home Alone Meal, including Little Nero’s Pizza McShaker Fries and collectible socks featuring characters and references from the films.