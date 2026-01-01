Emilia Clarke believes she was given 'superpower' of empathy after health challenges

Emilia Clarke believes she has been given the "superpower" of empathy as a result of her scary health battles.

The 40-year-old suffered her first of two life-threatening brain aneurysms in 2011, just after filming the first season of Game of Thrones.

"Season one wrapped at Christmas; by February, I was in hospital with my first brain haemorrhage. So my first press tour was me on morphine," Clarke revealed in an interview with Marie Claire.

The second time she suffered a brain aneurysm was in 2013, with the actress sharing last May that she had been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) as a result of her brain injuries.

"The second time, I was like, 'This just is really, really, really, really hard.' And then my dad died, and that completely undid me," she recalled.

Reflecting on that time, the Ponies actress believes that she spent the next decade in shock.

"When I was filming Game of Thrones, I had zero curiosity about myself, about the experience, about anything. I was just in shock. I froze - for 10 years," she added.

Clarke was able to "just keep going" while the show was on the air, but after it ended in 2019, she was overcome by "all of these feelings" at the same time as the pandemic.

When asked if she came out of that challenging time a stronger person, she replied, "Oh hell, yeah. I'm grateful for all of it. Once you are given time after the hurt, you've been given a superpower, and that superpower is empathy."