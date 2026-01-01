Teyana Taylor is planning to co-write, produce and direct her next movie.

The 35-year-old actress – who was nominated for an Academy Award earlier this year for her work in the movie One Battle After Another – has sold an original comedy pitch to Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor will co-write and produce through her The Aunties production company, alongside producing partner Coco Gilbert, and she is also likely to direct the movie.

The pitch is a “female-driven, wish fulfillment comedy”, which will explore modern dating, with Taylor said to have taken inspiration from her friends and her own life.

In the meantime, Taylor has been working on her directorial debut, the Paramount feature Get Lite, which is currently in post-production with a planned release date for August 2027.

According to the logline, the film – which stars Storm Reid and NFL prospect Ceyair Wright - features “a talented, but sheltered, dance student” who “finds inspiration, love, and family in the last place he expected: the subways of New York City.”

Meanwhile, Taylor previously admitted that she struggles to balance her career with the demands of motherhood

The star - who has children Rue, six, and Junie, 11 - told Allure: "I do get separation anxiety and go into little depressions when I'm away from them. It’s one of the busiest, most successful years of my career, and I’m trying to balance that with motherhood."

However, she has "always been a big dreamer" and is currently experiencing a career high, following her Oscar nomination for her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another.

She said on the Awardist podcast: "You never know which one of them dreams is gonna become a reality. So I've always been a big dreamer.

"I dream about everything, all the possibilities, even just bucket list stuff. Just growing up watching SNL, who would've ever thought that I would've been hosting SNL in this same year that I'm like nominated for an Oscar. Like, I used to be that little girl watching the Oscars.

"To now be in that space where I'm probably the one that another little girl sitting at home is watching me or saying that she loves my dress, or saying that she loves my speech, like, oh my God, I'm getting chills talking about that.

"It's a lot in the best way, you know? I'm so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude."