Prince Harry approves of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond.

Just days after Batman actor Pattinson was announced as Daniel Craig’s successor in the iconic spy franchise, the Duke of Sussex was asked for his thoughts on the casting.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Harry, 42, said: “I think it’s great. I can’t wait to see it.”

When asked to choose between Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible franchise or the Bond series, Harry replied: “James Bond, 100 per cent, [and] I want to make sure that is in good hands.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Robert Pattinson has negotiated a shorter James Bond contract than producers originally wanted.

According to the Daily Mail, Robert has managed to agree to appear in three films rather than the four initially sought by producers, with his representatives apparently negotiating the reduced commitment.

Amazon MGM Studios or Robert have not publicly confirmed the terms of his contract.

The Mail reported: “Robert refused to sign up for four films – a requirement which the other Bond contenders had agreed to – only signing on the dotted line when it was brought down to three.”

The next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, 59, from a screenplay by Steven Knight, 67, the creator of Peaky Blinders.

Amy Pascal, 68, and David Heyman, 65, are producing, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

The film will mark the beginning of a new era for the franchise after Amazon MGM Studios assumed creative control from longtime custodians Barbara Broccoli, 66, and Michael G. Wilson, 84, in 2025.

Robert’s casting also represents a departure from the franchise’s longstanding preference for actors who were not already established international stars when they took on the role.

The actor is already known for playing two major screen characters – vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight films and Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

He first attracted international attention as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire before securing the lead role in Twilight, which was released in 2008.

The five-film vampire series, based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer, 52, turned Robert into a global star alongside Kristen Stewart, 36, and Taylor Lautner, 34.