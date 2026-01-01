Maya Hawke knows Stranger Things will "always be a beautiful shadow" for the rest of her career.

The actress and singer knows that she will probably be best known for playing Robin Buckley in the hit Netflix series for the rest of her career.

Reflecting on the show coming to an end in December last year, Maya said to Cosmopolitan, "I am not egomaniacal enough to think I will ever not be in my post-Stranger Things era. It will always be a beautiful shadow of my life. I will still consider myself to be in the aftermath of these experiences."

The reporter told the 28-year-old, who is also in the new Hunger Games prequel movie, that she will be invited to fan conventions for years to come, and she replied, "Exactly. I will sign posters until the day I die. Happily so."

This year, Maya released her fourth album, Maitreya Corso, and the single Lioness. The track features a line about her Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink influencing the way she thinks about acting.

Explaining the lyrics, she told the outlet, "The scene when she comes out of her coma - the whole crew got quiet; you could hear a pin drop. When nobody breathes, everyone knows that magic is happening. It grounded me to earth like a big tree. It woke me up. Like a little arrow saying, 'Go that way.' And I've been following it ever since."

Maya joined the cast of Stranger Things in season three and remained until the fifth and final season.

She currently plays younger Wiress in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is in cinemas now.