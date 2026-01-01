NEWS Disney’s Hexed casts magic over London at star-studded European premiere Newsdesk Share with :





Hollywood royalty descended on London’s Leicester Square earlier today, Saturday 21 November, as Disney’s highly anticipated animated feature Hexed celebrated its dazzling European Premiere at the Odeon Luxe.



Leading the magic on the red carpet were star voice cast members Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, and Jodie Foster, who greeted crowds ahead of the film's theatrical debut. They were joined by the creative forces behind the project, including directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-director Josie Trinidad, producers Roy Conli and Yvett Merino, writer Dana Ledoux Miller, and Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer and writer Jared Bush.



A host of notable UK VIP guests also turned out to celebrate the occasion, including Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock, broadcaster Vanessa Feltz, Charlotte Crosby, Orla Jordan, and Shaughna Phillips.



Hexed follows Billie, voiced by Steinfeld, an impulsive and unconventional teenager whose life is turned upside down when she discovers hidden magical powers. Once unleashed, her abilities catapult her out of ordinary suburbia and into Hexe, a sprawling, fantastical realm of witches. Forced to join forces with her cautious mother Alice, voiced by Jones, the pair embark on an extraordinary adventure to uncover deep-rooted family secrets that hold the power to reshape the entire witching world.



Alongside Steinfeld and Jones, the film boasts an impressive ensemble voice cast featuring beloved British icons. Seven-time Emmy Award winner Tracey Ullman lends her voice to Ms. Quill, an enchanted feather quill pen, while Stephen Fry brings life to the magical journal Elias Quire.



With its blend of mother-daughter heart, spellbinding animation, and sharp comedy, Hexed is poised to become one of the festive season's biggest family cinema events. Audiences across the UK won't have to wait long to step inside the world of Hexe, as Disney’s Hexed officially opens in cinemas nationwide next Friday, 27 November 2026.