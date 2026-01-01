Josh O'Connor has lifted the lid on the extensive audition process for Joel Coen's next movie Jack of Spades.

The Disclosure Day actor stars alongside Patsy Ferran, Frances McDormand and Lesley Manville in the Gothic mystery, which is set in late 19th-century Scotland.

Reflecting on being cast, O'Connor admitted the audition process was "so lengthy" he didn't feel they needed rehearsals before the shoot.

"We had a few (rehearsals), but the truth is the audition process was so lengthy, by the time they offered me the part, I felt like I'd given ten performances already and rehearsed it," he told Saoirse Ronan in an interview for AnOther magazine.

"Weirdly, although stressful at the time, I loved it. It was incredible. I think the reason it went on for so long is because Joel genuinely didn't know the answer. It was almost like a rehearsal process."

Once he got to set, O'Connor found it difficult to know if The Tragedy of Macbeth filmmaker was happy with his performance, because he's "not an overly effusive person".

"For Joel, it was so difficult to know when he was happy because when he was not entirely happy with something he'd go, 'Um OK,' which meant, that's OK. The height of happiness for Joel is, 'OK!' So really, it's a fine line. I realised I was not going to be plied with praise the whole way through," he shared.

"He would give great notes. He's just not an overly effusive person," he continued. "If the most effusive you get from Joel is, 'OK!', it's scalable. By the end, you know what you are fighting for. When you get it, it's the most incredible feeling."

In response, Ronan revealed she has experienced the Coen brothers' "very considered" audition process, however, she did not disclose which film she tried out for.

Jack of Spades will be released by Netflix in autumn 2027.