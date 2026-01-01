Sunrise on the Reaping heads for $200 million opening weekend

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is ruling the box office in its opening weekend.

The latest chapter in the storied franchise is projected to bank an opening weekend of around $200 million (£153 million) globally, Deadline reports.

The film generated $56 million (£43 million) in the US alone on Friday, taking the No. 1 spot on its first day.

It's a strong start for the prequel, which looks set to pull in around $120 million by Sunday in the US, against a predicted $85 million (£65 million) by its studio, Lionsgate.

The film takes place 25 years before the original Hunger Games series and follows the origin story of Haymitch Abernathy as he's forced to compete in the second Quarter Quell.

Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Whitney Peak and more star, with appearances from original The Hunger Games cast members Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson.

Amazon MGM's I Play Rocky landed in second place at the box office, followed by the Johnny Depp-led drama Ebenezer, now in its second week.

With its latest release, the Hunger Games franchise has generated more than $3.4 billion (£2.6 billion) at the worldwide box office.

For context, the James Bond franchise has reaped $7.9 billion (£6 billion) to date.