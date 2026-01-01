Russell Brand is spruiking Free Russell merchandise via his wellness supplement company, Reborn Wellness.

The convicted rapist is selling a black T-shirt that reads "Free Russell Brand" in white lettering, along with a matching hat, each retailing at $34.99 (£27).

The move comes after Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on 9 November following his conviction on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

For the same price, he is also selling another T-shirt with his face in a pose inspired by the iconic image of Che Guevara by Cuban photographer Alberto Korda.

On it are the words "Free Russell" against a red and blue background.

The shirts are billed as "100% cotton for maximum softness".

The website notes that the merch is "fundraiser apparel", with the description, "Stand with Russell against injustice. Silenced for speaking out. Stand with him."

The shirts are also linked for sale on the former comedian's official website, russellbrand.com, where he also sells supplements including creatine powder, methylene blue and bovine colostrum.

Brand is currently being held at low-security prison HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England.

Since his conviction and subsequent imprisonment, he has been accused of sexual misconduct by six more women.