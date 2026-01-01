Chris Columbus doesn't think a new Home Alone would "work" without Catherine O'Hara.

The 68-year-old filmmaker spoke out about the possibility of a new movie in the franchise around the time the news broke that Disney are developing a film with original lead actor Macaulay Culkin, and writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and admitted he felt the absence of the late actress - who died in January at the age of 71 - would make it hard to capture the emotion of his 1990 original film.

Chris - who had no knowledge the new Home Alone was in development - told Variety: “Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of Home Alone. There’s the yin and yang of Home Alone: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin. Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicentre of that film.”

However, the director thinks there could be a "potential" film about the wider McCallister family.

He said: “I think you potentially could still entertain the idea of doing another Home Alone with the cast.

"Not any of these ridiculous follow-ups to the first. And I only say ridiculous because it’s weird with filmmakers. They don’t understand why that cast works so well. It’s always about the cast. It’s like The Goonies. It’s about the cast.

"[But] it was really about Catherine and Macaulay, if anyone ever wanted to do a sequel, and unfortunately that can’t happen now.”

Following the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York - for which the director returned - the franchise continued without Chris or Macaulay with Home Alone 3 (1997), Home Alone 4 (2002), Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012) and Disney+'s Home Sweet Home Alone (2021).

Chris was pleased to see Macaulay reprise the role of Kevin McCallister in a new McDonald's commercial.

He said: “I love Macaulay’s McDonald’s commercial. Macaulay is a great actor, and I hope to work with him on something. Maybe it’ll be Home Alone-related, maybe it won’t.”

If the new Home Alone does go ahead, the director believes bringing back Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern's burglars, Harry and Marv, would be essential.

He said: “Let’s not downsize Harry and Marv. Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci are the ultimate comic duo for that particular film. Everyone has tried in subsequent sequels to be as funny or as interesting as Dan and Joe, and they just had a chemistry that is undefinable. So you can’t do that.”