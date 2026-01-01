Saoirse Ronan has realised that she doesn't want to write her debut feature film on her own.

The Irish actress made her directorial debut earlier this year with the 15-minute short Paper Plane, which she also wrote.

Ronan hopes to make a feature film next, but she wants help writing the script because she found the screenwriting process very difficult on Paper Plane.

"Writing's just really hard. And I knew it would be, but to conjure up something out of nothing supposedly is mind-boggling," she told IndieWire. "I'd never been in that position creatively and professionally where it was all on me, so to find the discipline to do that, sit down, and to go, 'OK, well, it's not going to happen if I don't make it happen,' was a new challenge for me."

During the Paper Plane process, the Atonement star realised that she has a lot to learn as a writer and would be better off collaborating with someone on a feature.

"This was incredibly personal, so it was coming from such a pure place that it had to come from me, and it had to be written by me," she continued. "But I certainly am excited by the challenge of working with someone who actually does it for a living and to learn about how to structure something and add art and things like that."

Ronan admitted that she used Paper Plane as her "training ground" to see if she was capable of directing a feature, and she has a "rough idea" of the project she wants to make.

"I loved it so much, and I do have a lot to learn. I really want to keep going with it. So I would love to do a feature," she shared. "I have a rough idea of what I want to do, but I know now that that can be the starting point and that it will become what it's meant to become."

Paper Plane won Best Narrative Short at the Austin Film Festival in Texas earlier this month, making it eligible for Oscar consideration.