Scott Wolf has paid tribute to his father, Steven Wolf, who has died.

The Party of Five alum took to Instagram on 22 November to share a series of photos of his dad through the years.

"My father, Steven Charles Wolf, passed away a few days ago," Scott wrote. "His passing leaves a hole in the centre of our hearts, and our lives.

"He was my hero, and I have lived my entire life trying to be like him. He was the most kind, honest, caring, and loving man. He didn't just adore his family, he lived for us."

He continued, "His warmth and authenticity made better the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know him. He was brilliant, funny, and truly made every room, and this world, a better place. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, hard work, fairness, service, compassion, and most of all, love."

"I miss you dad," Scott concluded. "I hope your days are filled with golf, seafood, card games, cashews, and hugs from those you have rejoined. I love you so much."

Steven's death comes two months after Scott and his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, confirmed they were moving forward with a divorce after "an extraordinarily difficult season".

The pair share sons Jackson, 17, and Miller, 13, and daughter Lucy, 12.