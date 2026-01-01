Quentin Tarantino and wife welcome third baby

Quentin Tarantino has become a father for the third time.

The Pulp Fiction filmmaker and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, have welcomed a baby boy, People magazine reports.

"Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy," a representative for Tarantino told the outlet.

The award-winning director and his wife of six years are already parents to a son, six-year-old Leo, and a daughter, four-year-old Adriana.

Tarantino first met Daniella, a singer and model, in Israel in 2009 when he was promoting Inglorious Bastards. They dated briefly, then drifted apart.

In 2016, the couple were reunited via a mutual friend. They made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Drew Barrymore's roller derby film, Whip It, and became engaged during summer 2017.

The following year in November, the couple married in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

The Django Unchained director and his wife became parents for the first time in February 2020.

Daniella is the daughter of I970s Israeli pop star and TV personality Svika Pick, known as the The Maestro. She played a minor role as Daphna Ben-Cobo in her husband's Golden Globe-winning 2019 film, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.