Jamie Lee Curtis has marked her birthday by reflecting on being the "last in the line" of her immediate family.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate turning 68, the Oscar-winning actress posted three throwback photos of herself with her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, and sister Kelly Curtis.

In the accompanying caption, Jamie opened up about being the "last in line" of her immediate family.

"The long and winding road. Another circle around the sun!" she began. "Today will be the first year, that I am the only surviving family member of my immediate family and my immediate second family. The last in the line."

Jamie went on to call the passing of Kelly of natural causes at the age of 69 in May to be a "real blow". Hollywood actor Tony died at the age of 85 in 2010 and Psycho icon Janet passed at the age of 77 in 2004.

"I look back at photographs of me as a child, and I look so stunned to be here at birth, and it carried on through much of my young life, always seemingly startled and slightly concerned," the Halloween star continued. "I've worked through a lot of that discomfort, and I'm so happy to be here and have the life I have. Both personal and creative."

Elsewhere in the message, Jamie drew upon the "legacy of other humans" who have "forged a path" for her.

"I thank my parents and my stepfather and sister and her husband and my extended family and my friends and mostly my husband and my daughters and their families and my young grandson, all of whom I get to see today for this life that I love so very much and I wish you all a happy and healthy Thanksgiving and holiday season," she added.

Jamie has been married to actor-director Christopher Guest since 1984, with the pair sharing two children and one grandson.