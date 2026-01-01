Brooks Nader has spoken about the rumours that her younger sister, Sarah Jane, is dating Pete Davidson

The model, 29, didn't hold back when she was asked what she thought about the potential pairing.

"I don't approve of it, no," she said in an interview with E! News. "She can do whatever she wants but I'm not into it. She doesn't get into it with me, when she knows I don't approve of someone, she doesn't tell me anything. So I find out online." She added, "You'd have to ask her."

It was reported that Sarah Jane, 24, had been casually dating Davidson after they were seen together in New York in August, and again last week.

However, a friend close to Davidson told Page Six that he's just friends with the former Dancing With the Stars contestant. "They have hung out four times in six months. The last time was going to a movie with other people."

Davidson, 33, split from model Elsie Hewitt, 30, in May, after welcoming their daughter, Scottie, in December 2025. After an initially acrimonious split, they agreed on a co-parenting agreement in July, and were seen taking Scottie out for Halloween together in October.

Davidson has previously dated a string of high-profile women, including Margaret Qualley, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kim Kardashian.