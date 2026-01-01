Hailee Steinfeld has confirmed she will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

The 29-year-old actress - who appeared in Marvel's Hawkeye limited series as Kate Bishop, who takes on the Hawkeye mantle alongside Jeremy Renner's Clint, and briefly reprised the role in The Marvels - is currently promoting her voice role in Disney's upcoming animated movie Hexed and took the opportunity to highlight she'll be back on the big screen again later this year in the superhero blockbuster.

In a clip shared online by Marvel and Walt Disney Animation, Hailee said: “Hey, so I’m here with my movie Hexed, but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie.”

The camera then panned to show a director's chair with her name and a green bow on it. The prop appears to reference the cast reveal video for the comic book blockbuster, which featured the actors' names on the backs of such chairs, while green has been a central colour in Avengers: Doomsday's promotional materials.

The caption to the post made things even clearer.

It read: “Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney’s Hexed before she returns in Avengers: Doomsday.”

After appearing in Hawkeye, Hailee admitted she was "itching" to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Asked about a Marvel return by Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she said ahead of appearing in The Marvels: "I mean, the question from you and I both. Yeah, I'm certainly chomping at the bit. It's been a minute since I've... it's always so funny, because I feel like a few months can go by and I feel like I've been doing nothing, you know what I mean? I'm like, 'It's been so long since...'

"It's been a while since Dickinson ended and since Hawkeye came out, but I am so ready to get back at it. I am itching to be on set again with people that do what I do, and love what we do, and I have such a sense of belonging when I'm on set, and a sense of home, and I just love it.

"And it has been a while. So, I am very much chomping up a bit."

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actress confessed that she has a "long" list of Marvel superheroes that she wants to work with and is currently in the process of re-watching every Marvel film.

Quizzed on which hero she would love to share the screen with, Hailee said: "Oh man. Oh man, the list is long. All of who you mentioned. The list is long. I've just started, um, re-watching, all the Marvel movies in order... So."