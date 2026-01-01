You Can See Everything joins $100 million documentary club

You Can See Everything has passed the $100 million (£76 million) box office milestone - a rare feat for a documentary.

So far, the tale of Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has generated a staggering $93.4 million (£71.3 million) at the US box office, where it opened on 16 October, and $9 million (£6.9 million) overseas for a worldwide tally of $102.4 million (£78.2 million).

The film opened in the UK this past weekend. Australia and New Zealand, where the film debuted on 12 November, are currently the top-grossing markets outside the US.

A24, which produced the film in secret, spent about $7 million (£5.4 million) on the project.

Already, You Can See Everything is one of the biggest theatrical documentaries in years, and the film is yet to debut over the next few weeks in European countries including France, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany and Austria.

These and other overseas audiences could see it topple the genre's record held by Michael Moore's 2004 film Fahrenheit 9/11, which is the highest-grossing non-concert documentary in history with $222 million (£170 million) globally.

March of the Penguins follows with $127 million (£97 million).

Directed by comedian Nathan Fielder and filmmaker Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything, which also stars Amanda Seyfried, became a word-of-mouth smash after a surprise world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September.

The nearly three-hour-long documentary takes place over three years. It begins in 2023 as Holmes, founder of health technology company Theranos, is preparing for her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors.