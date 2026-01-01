Hailee Steinfeld has confirmed that she'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Pitch Perfect 2 actress will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Kate Bishop.

While promoting her new Disney animation Hexed in the U.K. over the weekend, Steinfeld confirmed her Doomsday role in a collaborative post by Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

"Hey, so I'm here with my movie Hexed, but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie," Steinfeld said in the clip before panning the camera to show a black director's chair with her name on it.

The initial cast of Avengers: Doomsday was revealed in a March 2025 livestream in which each actor's name appeared on the back of a black director's chair.

"Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney's 'Hexed' before she returns in Avengers: Doomsday," reads the caption.

Steinfeld made her debut as the skilled archer in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye alongside Jeremy Renner and Florence Pugh. She also voiced alternate versions of Bishop in the animated TV shows What If...? and Marvel Zombies.

Bishop, who has been positioned to succeed Renner as Hawkeye, also had a cameo in the 2023 movie The Marvels, in which she is asked to join a team of young superheroes.

Renner, who last appeared as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the 2021 series, previously insisted he would not be in Doomsday.

The upcoming Marvel movie stars returning mainstays Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Paul Rudd, among many more. It will be released in cinemas on 18 December.

Steinfeld's new movie Hexed opens in theatres from Wednesday.