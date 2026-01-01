Russell Brand's wife Laura Brand has vowed to abide by prison rules after coming under fire for reading a message from the incarcerated comedian on YouTube.

Laura caused a scandal on their joint Sunday Service podcast earlier this month when she read out a message from the imprisoned actor in which he declared his innocence from behind bars.

In the latest episode on Sunday, Laura pledged to no longer pass on messages from her husband.

"Last week's episode drew considerable amount of attention and now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honour that," she declared.

Last week, Laura relayed a message from Brand, who insisted he was "not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for".

The video sparked outrage, prompting U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham to call for an investigation to decide whether the Brands had broken prison rules.

"Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances," a spokesperson for Burnham said. "Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments."

The government also asked for the video to be taken down from YouTube, but the owners of the Google-run platform declined to do so.

On 9 November, Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He is serving his sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England.

Elsewhere in Sunday's video, Laura explained why she would continue hosting their show on her own.

"I am choosing to continue Sunday Service because I really enjoy it," she shared. "It is also a place where I will continue to be proud to be a wife, a mother and a woman defending her family at a time when the media's image of what kind of a woman I am is under so much scrutiny."

Laura married the comedian in 2017. They have three children.