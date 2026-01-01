Kylie Minogue and Jimmy Barnes lead tributes to iconic Australian TV presenter, Molly Meldrum.

On Monday, a representative for the music critic-producer announced that he had died at the age of 83. A cause of death wasn't disclosed.

Following the sad news, Minogue took to Instagram to share several throwback photos of herself and Meldrum, born Ian Meldrum.

"As a kid, I watched Molly Meldrum on (music programme) Countdown every single weekend, in awe of the show and the magic it brought to our little TV in the lounge room and dreaming of how music might become part of my life," she wrote. "The stories are many and there was never a dull moment!

"He championed so many Aussie artists and welcomed international artists to Australia in his own wonderful and inimitable way. I'm so grateful for his unwavering love and support. Vale Molly. I'm going to turn the music up in your honour."

Meanwhile, Barnes reflected on going "through a lot" with Meldrum, who was known for his outgoing persona and trademark Stetson hat.

"Molly exposed us to a huge music audience we could never have reached and we were always thankful to him for that. We also became friends," the Cold Chisel star continued. "Over his life, Molly worked tirelessly to promote Australian music here and overseas and along the way, we shared a lot of laughs. I'll miss you mate. Rest in peace."

Elsewhere, Canadian singer Michael Bublé noted he was "heartbroken" to learn of Meldrum's passing, while a representative for the band Blondie offered their condolences.

"Molly was instrumental in Blondie's success in Australia, championing our music and introducing us to a whole new audience," they declared. "We will always be grateful for his belief in us and the doors he helped open. He had a true passion for music, a wonderful sense of humor, and was truly one of a kind. He will be greatly missed."

And Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre, who grew up in Sydney, credited Meldrum with launching his music career.

"If it wasn't for this man, I would not of had any of the chances I had to make it in any way in the entertainment industry back when it was near impossible to get noticed (sic)," he added. "He believed in me from day one and I am forever grateful to Ian 'Molly' Meldrum. I've had the chance over the last few years to call him many times and thank him for all he's done. I was very happy I got to visit him recently at his home and reminisce about 'the good ole days'."

Victoria Premier Ben Carroll has offered Meldrum's family a state funeral.