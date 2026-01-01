Tallulah Willis has apologised for posting a photo of her father Bruce Willis that was "possibly too intimate" to social media.

On Saturday, the artist-advocate uploaded a snap of herself and the Die Hard actor to her Instagram Stories.

But the following day, when she returned to her account, Tallulah deleted the image and apologised to her 470,000 followers.

"I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of Frankie Valli singing," she wrote. "I was very excited by the sweetness of the moment that I didn't think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show."

Tallulah went on to pledge to "do better" in light of Bruce's health issues.

The Hollywood icon retired from acting in 2022 and was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia the following year.

"I can acknowledge that and vow to do better," the 32-year-old continued. "I know you all love him. I love him. My family loves him. And he's still always the absolute hero we know him to be."

Previously, Tallulah shared a sweet photo of herself and Bruce around the time of her wedding to musician Justin Acee in the summer.

The writer is the youngest of the Moonlighting star's daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore, with the pair also parents to Rumer, 38, and Scout, 35.

In addition, Bruce shares daughters Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12, with wife Emma Heming Willis.