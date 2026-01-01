Brad Pitt has pulled out of attending a London premiere after falling ill.

The 62-year-old actor was due to attend the premiere of his upcoming film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

Just hours before the event on Monday, organisers revealed that the actor had the flu and would no longer be attending the screening at London's BFI IMAX alongside director David Fincher and co-star Elizabeth Debicki.

In a statement, organisers explained that the actor was "no longer able to attend the premiere as he has come down with flu and has been advised not to travel", according to The Independent.

The Fight Club star has been on the press tour for the upcoming film, which is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt will once again star as stunt double Cliff Booth, a role that won him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2020.

The actor attended the film's Los Angeles premiere last Monday with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

The couple, who have been dating since 2022, went Instagram official at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, with Ramon's hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti sharing snaps of the pair holding each other close in coordinated black outfits.

Pitt admitted that the wedding was so large that at one point he had lost Ramon on the dance floor due to the strict no-phone policy.

Speaking at the premiere of Heart of the Beast in September, he revealed: "It was big and at one point, I lost (Ines) in the melee ... on the dance floor."

He clarified that it hadn't taken him "long" to find his date again, adding that there was "always someone" who could point you in the right direction.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth opens in select cinemas on 25 November before dropping on Netflix on 23 December.