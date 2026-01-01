Samantha Morton is set to be awarded the British Film Institute's highest honour, the Fellowship.

The British actress, who recently starred as Circe in Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey, has been chosen for the honour in recognition of "her extraordinary talent for bringing empathetic, raw and complex performances" to small independent films, major international blockbusters and TV shows over the past 35 years.

"A BFI Fellowship is the greatest honour and gift I could imagine. To be welcomed into such a distinguished community means the world to me," she said in a statement.

"Both historically and moving into the future, to have female working-class voices amongst past esteemed recipients means I can reach and hopefully teach and inspire a whole new generation who may be unfamiliar with the opportunities waiting for them. To find and nurture talent as yet undiscovered, wherever it may be found. How unbelievably exciting. I accept this honour and assume this role with the gravity it deserves."

The Minority Report star described the BFI as "a guardian of my hopes as an artist" and added, "Film changes lives. It has mine."

Morton, 49, will be presented with the Fellowship during the BFI Chair's Dinner at The Rosewood London hotel on 28 January.

In June 2027, the BFI will celebrate Morton's career with a major retrospective of her work. She will also participate in a Samantha Morton in Conversation event.

"Samantha is an extraordinary creative force and one of the most fearless actors of her generation. From her roots in independent film to her scene-stealing appearance in one of the biggest films of the year, The Odyssey, Samantha has had a powerful impact on audiences around the world for over 30 years," BFI Chair Jay Hunt added.

"Her commitment to supporting young people and facilitating their access to the arts makes this BFI Fellowship even more meaningful. She epitomises the very best of the screen sector."

The Oscar-nominated actress follows in the footsteps of recent BFI Fellows, including Nolan, Tom Cruise, Guillermo del Toro, Martin Scorsese, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Spike Lee and Elizabeth Taylor.